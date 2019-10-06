Wine over Water festival ends with a yoga brunch session

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – Sunday was the last day of the Wine Over Water Festival.

The event ended at “Feed Table and Tavern” restaurant.

“FEED” brings in more than just hungry costumers.

Wine Over Water hosted their yoga and brunch event today from eleven to one this afternoon.

An hour and a half coached yoga session with a champagne brunch to wash down all their hard work.

Co chair of Wine over Water explains why this week long event is important to the city of Chattanooga.

“So today we’re at “FEED” having our yoga brunch. This is our third annual yoga brunch that we’re doing and this is an old building that’s been adaptability reused into you know using it in a different way. So but keeping these historic buildings around, which is really important and gives Chattanooga a whole lot of character. It makes is look really neat and pretty and interesting,” says Amanda Carmichael, Co chair of Wine Over Water.

The money raised will help go towards restoring the Chattanooga Choo Choo dome.