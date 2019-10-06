Chattanooga Police respond to a shooting at Coyote Jack’s early Sunday Morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police confirm a man has died from his injuries after being shot early Sunday morning.

Police say it happened outside of Coyote Jacks around 2 in the morning.

Police were in the process of shutting down an event that was in violation of the building code. when the shooting took place.

CPD says that while people were exiting the building shots were fired and they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital where we later died from his injuries.

Several people were detained and brought in for questioning.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until his family has been notified.

Police say this is being investigated as a homicide and is still under investigation.

If you have any information please call Chattanooga Police.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.