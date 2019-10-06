Chattanooga Police respond to second shooting early Sunday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police confirm two men are now in custody after a second shooting early Sunday morning.

It happened right before three A.M.

Police responded to the 6900 block of Shallowford Road where they found a large group of people.

Police were met by 37 year old, Dewayne Love who said he had been shot.

Love was then transported by EMS to a local hospital.

Police say they secured the scene and arrested 27 year old, Tevin Davis in connection with the shooting.

According to investigators Love and Davis were both intoxicated, in possession of firearms, and discharged them in a reckless manner.

Love and Davis are both charged with a felony of Reckless Endangerment and being in possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

Both men are in custody at the Hamilton County Jail.

This investigation is still ongoing and we will keep you updated as we learn more.