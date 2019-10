CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police confirm a woman was stabbed Friday night.

It happened at the 1100 block of Grove Street around 7:30 in the evening.

When police arrived they found a 19 year old, woman suffering from stab wounds.

She was transported by EMS to a local hospital.

According to investigators the woman and the suspect were in a disorder before she was stabbed.

CPS ask anyone with any information to call them immediately.