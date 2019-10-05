Chattanooga Fire Department responds to a Vacant Building Fire

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – Chattanooga Fire Department worked for over an hour putting out a vacant building fire.

It happened around five Saturday afternoon on Bonny Oaks Drive.

- Advertisement -

The building use to be Walt’s Restaurant and then AJ’s but has been vacant for some time.

Extra companies were brought in to help due to the heat and the need of swapping out firefighters.

The fire chief says the The building suffered extensive damage but hes proud of how his crews tackled the situation with the weather.

Related Article: Chattanooga firefighters recount rescuing dog

“Our crews made an aggressive attack. They were pushed back due to the heat and the wind that was blowing. They went defensive and started protecting the exposure to the right of the structure. They did a great job. The fire is contained and out now,”says Deputy Fire Chief Seth Miller.

One fire fighter was taken to the hospital for heat related injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.