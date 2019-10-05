Mckamey Animal Center waves adoption fees due to overcrowding.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – Mckamey animal center had a very busy day Saturday, but that’s what they wanted.

The rush of people is due to the center getting rid the all adoption fees for today only.

Mckamey is experiencing a record breaking number of animals in capacity with more than 800 in their care.

That’s 300 more than their limit.

They say the overcrowding is due to the extended summer heat, assisting with hurricanes, and hoarding efforts.

The event was a huge success with a total of 118 animals adopted today.

You can adopt any day of the week, but a small adoption fee with be applied.