CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – The first annual Big 9 Roots Festival went off without a hitch Saturday.

The festival celebrates the rich history that comes with Martin Luther King Boulevard.

- Advertisement -

MLK boulevard was once known as ninth street or the Big 9.

The festival is completely free to the public an you may come and go as much as you please.

The entertainment continued for 12 hours straight and the food came straight from local vendors.

Related Article: Bessie Smith Cultural Center art contest

“When it was 9th street, there was lots of jazz places to go to down through here, they had the local barber shops, there was lots of food. It was a fun place for this community growing up. So, its really neat to see even though it went through a time of where it wasn’t well kept but now were coming back and people are coming back and celebrating the roots of 9th street,” says Tammy Zumbrum from TVFCU.

Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union is the presenting sponsor of the festival.

The event not only was a day of fun but educated todays Chattanooga about the African American history that came from this popular part of town.