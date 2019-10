CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – A family of 7 escaped a house fire late Friday night.

Chattanooga fire Department responded to the 700 block of Hamilton View street to the scene of a heavy fire.

- Advertisement -

They quickly attacked the fire and put it out within 20 minutes.

Everyone in the home was able to get out of the fire without injury including 2 adults and 5 children.

The house was severely damaged from the flames.

Related Article: Chattanooga Fire Department starts live burn training event

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.