AMG International inaugural “Day of Sharing” Event.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – A new event has come to town.

AMG International’s Inaugural Day Of Sharing event.

The event is to help sponsor kids that are in need from around the world.

Stations were set up to help you learn more about how to sponsor a child.

The event also had a fall festival attached that featured a free lunch, pumpkin patch, bouncy house, and a petting zoo.

Event officials say in some areas the basic needs are a struggle and these kids just need someone to give them hope and to believe in them.

“I think we can all think back to a point in our lives when somebody believed in us and how it changed our life. What we are looking for is for people to come by and say you know what I can believe in a child, I can care for them, I can support them through prayer, through writing notes and through giving a small donation every month to help inspire hope in their lives,” says Chief Operating Officer for AMG, Bill Passons.

This was the First Day Of Sharing Event hosted by AMG but they plan do this for years to come.