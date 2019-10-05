CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – With summer being over its time to give our Tennessee river a helping hand.

The Tennessee Aquarium hosted The 31st annual Tennessee River Rescue Saturday morning.

The event takes place at 19 different locations across the Tennessee Valley.

The river rescue also includes a surrounding land area clean up.

TVA partners with the event and they explain why cleaning up the area is so important to the community.

“I think it sets a good example for other people because we are charged with protecting this area but we’ve also got 16,000 acres on the rest of Chickamauga lake. So we try to keep those areas clean as well, keep it clean for every body to come out hunt, fish, camp, bird watch, things like that,”says Andrew Lyles with TVA.

The event hosted over 900 participants and collected several hundred bags of trash.

Remember to always help keep our community clean.