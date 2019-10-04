Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – October 4th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF)



Thursday’s High Was 100, Breaking The Old Record of 92, Also Tying The Record High For The Month Of October Set Yesterday, And The Latest In The Year To Ever Hit 100! That’s 100 Two Days In A Row!



- Advertisement -

Fair skies will continue through the morning. It will stay warm and muggy with lows near 70.

After a few morning clouds, mostly sunny for Friday. Hot, but not stifling hot, with highs in the low 90’s. 92 is the existing record high, and we’ll at least tie (but probably break) that record.

Clear, less humid, and pleasant Friday night with lows near 62.

Saturday still looking dry with a few PM clouds and highs in most areas in the upper 80’s. Some more clouds Sunday with a few spotty showers possible and highs in the 80’s.

Much needed showers and storms will move through Monday with highs dropping into the mid 70’s. Drier and pleasant weather returns for next Tuesday with highs staying in the 70’s. Also, it looks like even more rain toward the end of next week.

The Times Will Be A Changin!

77 & 55 are our typical highs and lows for this time of October.

Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.