UNUM opens new work and play space for employees

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The big headquarters building for Unum in downtown Chattanooga now has a new look inside.

The $40 million dollar workspace renovation is complete.

Unum held a formal ribbon-cutting this morning before a large crowd of employees and visitors.

Local officials were joined by congressman Chuck Fleischmann, state leaders, and Unum executives for the event, which was followed by a tour of the new workspace.

It included walking work stations, open space meeting areas, meditation and mothers’ rooms.

There are also areas for employees to unwind, as well as a new coffee shop.

CEO Rick McKenney explains the reasoning behind the improvements for employees.

“The space is open and it allows people to work here in the way they want to, but there’s also places to relax. To actually play a little bit of ping-pong, maybe putt a few balls on the putting green, but just so they can take that break during the day, because when they’re serving our customers, they need to make sure that they’re refreshed and that they’re able to do their job, because we’re a people to people business.”

The renovation has been underway for several months.

Unum is one of the city’s largest employers, with almost three-thousand workers in the local office.