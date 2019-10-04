Two injured in morning fire in East Ridge

EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Two people suffered from smoke inhalation from an early morning house fire in East Ridge.

It happened around four in the 1400 block of South Moore Road.

- Advertisement -

When firefighters got to the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

East Ridge Police officers had to help two people get out of the house – one from the back door, and another through a front window.

Those inside had to be taken to the hospital after inhaling too much smoke.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire, which caused about $30,000 in damage.