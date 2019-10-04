TDFN Scoreboard: October 4th, 2019

TENNESSEE VALLEY (WDEF) – It’s time for Touchdown Friday Night! We’ll keep the scoreboard updated throughout the evening. Tweet us your team’s score using the hashtag #TDFN12 then tune in tonight at 11:15 p.m. for highlights! Don’t forget to catch a recap of the action Saturday morning at noon on our Overtime show!
Tennessee:
McCallie 21 – Baylor 13
Boyd Buchanan 14 – Silverdale Academy 19
Cleveland 28 – Bradley Central 7
Signal Mountain 20 – Brainerd 0
Walker Valley 0 -Lenoir City 7
Central 0 – Howard 21
Lookout Valley 3 – Copper Basin 24
East Hamilton 30 – Sequoyah 0
East Ridge 7 – Anderson County 21
Soddy Daisy 26 – Hixson 0
CAK at Notre Dame
McMinn Central 0 – Loudon 35
McMinn County 17 – Heritage 14
Rhea County 10 – Ooltewah 0
Red Bank 21 – Sweetwater 10
Tyner 32 – Tellico Plains 0
Sale Creek at Whitwell
Sequatchie County 0 -Smith County 14
Cannon County 6 – Grundy County 6
Marion County 0 – Bledsoe County 0
Georgia:
Rockmart 34 – Chattooga 0
Christian Heritage 14 – Darlington 7
Coahulla Creek at Haralson County
Gordon Central 21 – Dade County 7
River Ridge 0 – Dalton 14
Gordon Lee 7 – Bowdon 7
Heritage 22 – Lafayette 7
Sonoraville 28 – Ringgold 0
LFO 7 – Adairsville 7
North Murray 7 – Murray County 3
Northwest Whitfield 7 – Ridgeland 16
Southeast Whitfield at Pickens
Mount Zion-Carroll at Trion