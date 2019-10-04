Homecoming will look different at Dade County High tonight after tragic crash

TRENTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Dade County High School is mourning after a deadly head on crash Thursday Night.

17 year old Alexis Moore was killed and two other students in the car were seriously injured.

A boy in the other vehicle also suffered less severe injuries.

It happened in the 700 block of Daniels Road around 6:20 PM.

They were on their way to homecoming events for the high school.

Some of last night’s events were cancelled after news of the crash spread.

The game will go on tonight. The student body has named Alexis as the honorary homecoming queen. They are asking everyone to wear green at the game because it was her favorite color. However the band will not march, because Alexis and one of the other students were members of the Color Guard.

Superintendent Dr. Jan Irons Harris says “We are heartbroken and covet your thoughts and prayers. Many are asking what they can do at this difficult time. We invite all to write notes or posters to display at Dade County High School to encourage and support our students and staff.”

Sheriff Ray Cross also issued a statement on the impact of the crash on the community.

“Last night, our community was shaken by the loss of such a beautiful young soul.

No one will ever be able to explain why this has happened.

The days, weeks, and months ahead will understandably be hard, and even unbearable to some.