Body of 8 year old found in woods in Chickamauga

CHICKAMAUGA, Georgia (WDEF) – The Walker County Sheriff’s Office and the G.B.I. are investigating the death of a 8 year old child whose body was found in a wooded area late Thursday.

According to Sheriff Steve Wilson, It happened in the 100 block of Old Grand Center Rd. in Chickamauga.

Walker County dispatch received a 911 call around 8PM, reporting the child’s body about 50 yards behind the home.

Detectives and G.B.I. agents were on the scene last night and this morning processing the area.

Detectives and agents are interviewing residents.

The body will be taken to the G.B.I. crime lab in Decatur, Georgia for an autopsy.