Body of 8 Year Old Boy Found in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — Walker county investigators are trying to determine what caused the death of an 8 year old boy yesterday.

They are getting help from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

- Advertisement -

Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson says the 911 call came in at 7:42 p.m. yesterday. The body of 8 year old Bentley Robbins, was found about 30 feet into a wooded area behind his home.

“Our investigation revealed that apparently he had died sometime late into the afternoon there, we have found out that he was dismissed from school yesterday around 10 am. He had become ill during the morning hours,” said Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson.

Sheriff Wilson says he’s not sure whether Bentley had been taken to a doctor when he went home from school sick.

“At this point we do not know if that illness that was exhibited at school yesterday morning on Thursday, has anything to do with the death. That’s certainly something that we’ll be forwarding the information to the medical examiner, so that the medical examiner will be aware of, of the early symptoms on Thursday morning,” said Sheriff Wilson.

The precise time of Bentley’s disappearance has not yet been determined.

“We’re trying to piece together today to see what time period, what time frame was the child gone from the home and unattended by the adults,” said Wilson.

Bentley’s mother left him with his grandmother when she brought him home from school.

“The grandmother did not realize the child was, was missing until, we believe the mother and the boyfriend came back home and everyone began looking for him and at that point decided they could not find him in the house, or in the yard. (And what time was that?) That was probably about 20 minutes or so before he was found, 20 to 30 minutes,” said Sheriff Wilson.

The sheriff says there did not appear to be any visible trauma to the body.

The cause of death will not likely be determined until the medical examiner completes his work.