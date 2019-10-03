Woman found guilty in Hamilton County cold case murder, man found not guilty

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A woman, who was 13-years-old at the time of a Chattanooga man’s 2009 murder, was found guilty of first degree felony murder and attempt to commit especially aggravated robbery.

Another suspect in the case was found not guilty.

It took the jury about five hours to find Angel Bumpass guilty and Mallory Vaughn not guilty.

They were on trial in connection to the death of 68-year-old Franklin Bonner.

He was found bound and gagged in his home more than ten years ago.

The cold case unit announced the arrests last year.

During the trial, prosecutors told jurors fingerprints on duct tape linked Bumpass to the scene.

After the verdict, Vaughn was released and Bumpass was taken into custody. She will be sentenced in November.