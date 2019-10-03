Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – October 3rd, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF)



Wednesday’s High Was 100, Breaking The Old Record of 92, Also Breaking The Record High For The Month Of October Set Yesterday, And The Latest In The Year To Ever Hit 100! And Today, We get VERY Close to 100 Again – And May Well Hit It.



The early Autumn heat wave will continue through the rest of this work week. Record highs are expected for today & tomorrow. Then, temperatures gradually moderate.

Clear skies, warm, hazy, and muggy weather will continue through the morning. Lows will only be around 70.

Lots of sunshine will quickly heat us up again for Thursday. More records will fall again with highs in the upper 90’s to near 100. Mostly clear, warm, and muggy again for Thursday night with lows 68-70.

Mostly sunny and continued hot for Friday with highs in the low 90’s. Saturday still looking dry an closer to 90 and highs will drop well into the 80’s on Sunday.

Much needed showers and storms becoming likely for Monday with highs finally dropping into the upper 70’s. The Times Will Be A Changin!

78 & 56 are our typical highs and lows for this time of October.

Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

