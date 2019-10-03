Vols AD Phil Fulmer Has No Desire to Possibly Coach Tennessee Again

Vols athletic director Phil Fulmer shut down the rumors Wednesday night that he might slide over and coach the football team again if they continue to struggle under Jeremy Pruitt. On the Vols radio call-in show, Fulmer said he’s not coaching again because he enjoys the extra time he has with his family. He hasn’t coached since getting fired as the Vols head coach in 2008. Fulmer also reiterated on Wednesday that he has full confidence in Jeremy Pruitt.

Said Fulmer:”But I’m going to tell you this. I totally believe in Coach Pruitt and the job that he is doing. He’s a leader. He’s a recruiter. He’s a hard worker. He’s tough minded. He confronts the issues that we have.”