Truck fire shuts down I 75 Thursday afternoon

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The snarl on I 75 this afternoon was caused by a fire on an 18 wheeler.

The truck was completely destroyed by the flames.

The truck pulled over in the northbound lane near the East Brainerd Road exit, and the driver got out okay.

It was hot enough to catch trees on fire on the side of the interstate.

So firefighters had to put out both the truck and the brush fire.

Fire officials don’t know yet what caused the truck to catch on fire in the first place.

Aftermath photos by Lt. Chadd Nichols.