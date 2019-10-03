South Pittsburg man charged with running over a Bridgeport woman

SCOTTSBORO, AL (WDEF) – A South Pittsburg man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a woman a year ago.

But it has always been a mystery about what actually happened.

- Advertisement -

Back on October 16, 2018, police were called to a stabbing at apartments in Bridgeport, Alabama.

40 year old Samantha Lee Frison had suffered a severe cut and died on the way to the hospital.

But an autopsy revealed that she had actually been run over by a vehicle.

Now David Tipton has been charged with manslaughter in the case.

But authorities aren’t saying at this point if it was accidental or not.