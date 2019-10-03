Red Wolves Hoping to Get Shot at the Playoffs in Regular Season Finale

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The regular season comes to a close for the Chattanooga Red Wolves Saturday as they host Toronto, and you couldn’t ask for a better deal for the first year soccer club.

If Chattanooga gets a win, and a little help on Saturday, then they’ll qualify for the USL League One playoffs.

The Chattanooga Red Wolves head into their regular season finale with a 10-8-9 record.

Said defender Colin Falvey:”It was a bit of a learning curve for us as players and all the coaching staff that we had to change some things along the way. We quickly found out it was a more athletic league than we anticipated.”

Injuries have slowed the team at times, including a difficult one for Richard Dixon.

Said defender Richard Dixon:”I got injured actually the last practice before our first game of the season. Kind of didn’t know what it was. Played four games through it and finally found out four games in I had completely ruptured my ligament in my foot.”

Reporter:”Did you score or do anything during those four games?”

Said Dixon:”Yeah I scored in our first game of the season on the road. Yeah shockingly enough.” (laughs)

Reporter:”Was it the foot you normally kick with?”

Dixon:”No it’s my non-dominant foot. And I actually scored a header.” (laughs)

And since Chattanooga is fighting for a playoff spot, the guys are jacked up.

Said Falvey:”The guys are chomping at the bit all week in training. It has been fiesty. It has been rock-and-roll type of soccer if you want to use it that way.”

For Chattanooga to have a shot at the playoffs, they need Foward Madison to lose, or tie against Lansing earlier in the day on Saturday before the Red Wolves try to care of business Saturday night against Toronto.

Said Falvey:”If I could probably get my hands on a Lansing jersey, I’d probably wear that watching it.”

Said Dixon:”No matter what the result is with Madison, we still have to get three points even if we’re not in the playoffs, we still have to finish the season strong just to show our appreciation to the fans.”

Said Falvey:”I think it’s a credit to the guys that we’re still in this thing. So fingers crossed. Maybe luck of the Irish.”

Chattanooga and Toronto kick at 7pm on Saturday at Chattanooga Christian.