Jury deliberates in Hamilton County cold case murder

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A Hamilton County cold case, where a man and woman are accused of first degree murder, is now in the hands of a jury.

On Thursday, it was closing arguments in the trial of Mallory Vaughn and Angel Bumpass.

They are charged with first degree murder and especially aggravated robbery in the death of 68-year-old Franklin Bonner.

He was found bound and gagged in his home more than ten years ago.

The cold case unit announced the arrests last year.

Bumpass was 13 years old at the time of the crime.

“She left her fingerprints there and this is unrefuted testimony, unrefuted that those are her fingerprints on the duct tape and it is not just in a single location. It is in two separate locations,” prosecutor Cameron Williams said.

Prosecutors say Bonner was killed over cash and marijuana. Defense attorneys say the two had nothing to do with this.

“I told you that you would here from a grieving widow who desperately wants to find the real killer in her case, in her husband’s case. The prosecutor’s office definitely wants to give that, that is no reason to put a innocent man in jail.”

“I want to give closure to Mrs. Bonner, but convicting a 13 year old little girl of murder does not get us there that is not perpetuating the wheels of justice, that is the opposite direction.”

The jury started deliberations late Thursday afternoon.