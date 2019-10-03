Dade County High senior dies in crash

DADE COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) – A serious car accident in Dade County claims the life of a teenager.

The Dade County Sheriff’s office said the crash was reported around 6:20 this evening in the 700 block of Daniels road.

Two others were injured in the crash.

The Georgia State Patrol was out analyzing the crash scene tonight involving two different vehicles.

The Principals of Dade Middle and Dade High Schools sent out a message saying, “they are heartbroken to report there was a terrible automobile accident tonight involving three seniors.”

The statement ask for prayers for the families and the students in Dade County.