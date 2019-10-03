Cleveland Police charge two men with the murders of James Ledford and Jaclyn Carroll Markcloud

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland police have charged two suspects with murder in the case of the two bodies discovered last week.

The bodies of James Ledford and Jaclyn Carroll/Markcloud were found in different locations.

- Advertisement -

Christopher Mardrie Roberson and Alfonvo Montell Johnson face 1st degree murder charges, conspiracy and tampering charges.

You might remember Alfonvo Johnson from another arrest just yesterday.

He was arrested in Chattanooga on charges of shooting a woman on Youngstown Road over the weekend, after kicking her out of a vehicle.

Since the body of James Ledford was found on South Ocoee Street, Cleveland Police said they wanted to talk to specific people they believe had knowledge of the crime.

The chief said his investigators believed that both Ledford and Markcloud were targeted, not just random victims.