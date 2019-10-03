Brainerd murder victim was a civic activist

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – It was a Chattanooga activist whose body was found inside a car following a Tuesday night shooting.

Police were called to North Sweetbriar Avenue about 11pm where they found a 32-year old man had been shot.

Medics took him to the hospital.

He has has not been identified, but his injuries were not life threatening.

A short time later, officers went to North Tuxedo Avenue where they found the body of 25 year old Clayton Mason in a car.

He was dead from a gunshot wound.

Police say the two cases are connected.

Mason was a well-known Chattanooga civic activist.

Fellow activist Marie Mott describes his passions.

“He wanted to check in on students, he did mentorship, over here at the boy’s school.. the Chattanooga Boy’s School, so Clay was all over the place just checking in on students at Orchard Knob elementary he just, he couldn’t let kids go.”

Police are not releasing any more information about the two shootings because the investigation is still underway.