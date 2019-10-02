Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – October 2nd, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – October Starting Out With More Record Heat! Maybe We Could Rename This Month “Hot-Tober”!



Tuesday’s High Was 97, Breaking The Old Record of 90, & Also Breaking The Record High For The Month Of October, Set Back In 1954 of 94 Degrees!



The early Autumn heat wave will continue through most of this week. Record highs are expected for the next two or three days!

Lots of sunshine and very hot again for the mid-week. Both Wednesday and Thursday will be record breakers with highs in the mid to upper 90’s. Overnight lows will be near 70-72.

Mostly sunny and continued hot for Friday with highs in the low 90’s. The weekend won’t be as hot for the weekend with mainly dry weather and highs in the mid to upper 80’s.

Much needed showers and storms becoming likely for Monday with highs finally dropping into the upper 70’s. The Times Will Be A Changin!

78 & 56 are our typical highs and lows for this time of October.

Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

