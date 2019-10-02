Taylor Lewan Back With Titans After Four Game Suspension

Great sight for the Titans at practice on Wednesday. Pro Bowl offensive tackle Taylor Lewan was back after serving a four game suspension for violating the league’s drug policy.

Said Lewan:”It’s just weird. I have never since I was little had September off, so that was something to get used to. Hopefully that is something that will never happen again. Just excited to play week five.”

Said quarterback Marcus Mariota:”Well anytime you bring back a pro bowl type player uh, that’s going to help. (chuckles) No doubt.”

Reporter:”What would you say is the biggest bonus to having him here back in the building. Lewan that it is.”

Said head coach Mike Vrabel:”I mean we got a left tackle we pay a lot of money to block their guy. That’s what we got.”

- Advertisement -

The Titans host Buffalo Sunday at 1pm, and you can see the game on News 12 Now.