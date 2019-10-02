Tackling domestic violence

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) – “A number of families that we deal with, we deal with on a regular basis,” Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk says.

Domestic violence is often a vicious and complicated cycle.

“I don’t know that the system can have a flat out, here’s your answer, this is how it’s solved. Because when you’re dealing with individuals’ feelings and it is their choice and they have so many factors that they have to factor into that, it’s not here for us to make for them,” Sheriff Sisk says.

Sheriff Sisk explains that when officers respond to a domestic violence situation, they provide victims with information and connect them with resources.

“I think domestic violence prevention is key to safety and long term success of a person getting out of a domestic violence situation for good,” Partnership Chief Operations Officer Regina McDevitt says.

Partnership for Families, Children and Adults in Chattanooga provides numerous services for victims of domestic violence.

McDevitt says while they do outreach, prevention often falls through the cracks because of lack of awareness.

“People who experience violence don’t know where to go to get help. Even though Partnership has been in the community for 140 years, sometimes people still don’t know where to call, and how to make that connection to get help,” McDevitt says.

Sheriff Sisk says if you call them, they can link you with resources for needs including shelter and financial assistance.

The phone number for the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office is 706-935-2323.

The Family Crisis Center covers Walker, Dade, Catoosa, and Chattooga counties.

You can reach them on their 24-hour crisis hotline, 706-375-7630.

Partnership for Families, Children and Adults also has a crisis number you can call 24/7, 423-755-2700.