CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police charge a suspect in a shooting from over the weekend.

Alfonvo Johnson was arrested on Wednesday.

On Saturday evening, Police were called to an address on Youngstown Road.

A 45 year old woman said she was riding with a man who kicked her out of the vehicle and then shot her.

Her wound was non life-threatening.

Johnson faces charges of Attempted First Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault.