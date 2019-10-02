Nokian Tyres holds grand opening for production facility in Dayton

DAYTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – Governor Bill Lee came to Dayton on Wednesday for the Grand Opening of the new Nokian Tyre plant.

Nokian plans to make more than four million high-end tires here a year, once they hit full production.

And the company plans on hiring 400 workers to do it.

Right now, the plant is in trial production with plans to have their tires hit the marketplace next year.

The Finnish company has plants in Finland and Russia making winter tires.

Nokian hopes to double their North American sales of all-weather tires over the next five years.

They have also built a North American headquarters in Nashville.

Now that the production facility is open, they will focus on an automated warehouse and what they call a “world-class” administration building.

You can check out the plant’s job opportunities here.