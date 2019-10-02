Lawsuit accuses deputy of groping and baptizing woman

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A Hamilton county deputy involved in an alleged roadside body cavity search earlier this year, has been named in an 11-million dollar lawsuit involving a Soddy Daisy woman.

Attorney Robin Flores says Deputy Daniel Wilkey, is the focus of a lawsuit filed in Hamilton county circuit court yesterday.

Wilkey and his partner, Jacob Goforth, are accused of depriving a woman of her constitutional rights with an illegal search.

But, the case takes an unusual twist when Wilkey was accused of Baptizing the woman in Soddy Lake, when a drug search turned up nothing.

“Forced her to participate in a baptism against her will..in exchange for not going to jail..fondled her, which is the assault charge, battery charge…tht we brought..searched her in the manner whih he did which is he same thing..probing her through her clothing.”

The sheriff’s office referred all questions to the county attorney, who did not comment since the case is under investigation.