CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a homicide in the Brainerd area.

Investigators found a man’s body just after 11 p.m. on Monday night in the 100 block of North Tuxedo Avenue.

Police say the adult male had injuries that are consistent with a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about this homicide should call the CPD Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100.

You can also give Police a tip through the CPD Mobile App.