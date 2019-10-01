Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – October 1st, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – October Will Start Out With More Record Heat! Maybe We Could Rename This Month “Hot-Tober”!



The early Autumn heat wave will continue through most of this week. Record highs are expected for the first three days of October!

This Morning: Expect mostly clear skies through the morning. It will stay quite warm and muggy, with lows only around 70.

This Afternoon: Lots of sunshine will quickly heat us up again for the afternoon. The 1st day of October will see yet another record breaker likely, with highs in the mid 90’s.

Overnight: Mostly clear, warm, and muggy again for Tuesday night with lows between 68 & 72.

The Mid-Week: More record breaking heat for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid 90’s under mostly sunny skies. Mostly sunny, but not as hot for Friday with highs dropping into the upper 80’s.

No rain is in the forecast as we start October, but beginning Monday, October 7th, rain not only becomes “possible”, but “likely”.

78 & 56 are our typical highs and lows for this time of October.

Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.