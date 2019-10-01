Veterans show up for burial of Marine with no family

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – According to those who knew him, 70 year old Gary Ford Brown of Tullahoma never expected a big send-off when he died.

He probably would be proud and honored to know those who came.

Gary Brown was a U.S. Marine who spent his last days with no family and few friends.

A retired Marine found out that there would likely be no one except a military escort at the Chattanooga National Cemetery for Brown’s burial.

But the word got around and dozens of others joined Rusty for the service.

One was Vietnam Veteran Charlie Dobbs.

“you don’t have to tell a veteran..he served his country and that’s all that matters to us…and it’s in our heart. We’re not going to let him meet his maker alone…that’s what it is. Leave no veteran behind.”

Gary Ford Brown was a Vietnam veteran.