Underwater pumpkin carving begins Oddtober at The Tennessee Aquarium

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Kracken is a mythical sea monster with tentacles, and he came to life today at the Tennessee Aquarium’s River Journey.

Kracken was there for ODDTOBER.

- Advertisement -

that’s when costumed scuba divers began carving jack-a-lanterns underwater.

The underwater pumpkin-carving is part of the annual month-long celebrations.

Thom Benson from the Aqarium tells us “Throughout October we have a lot of animal programming and special dives that people can enjoy, and each Saturday, during October at 11 am, we’ll have costumed divers carving pumpkins in one of our exhibits, either our – the Tennessee River Gallery or the River Giants exhibit. And it is super-popular with people of all ages and as you saw this morning, especially with kids.”

Visitors will vote later this month on which underwater carved jack-a-lantern they like the best.