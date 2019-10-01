Two plead guilty for murder where body was left in a barrel

PIKEVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Two Bledsoe county men have pleaded guilty to second degree murder of a Pikeville man last year.

23 year old Marcelino Leal, and 31 year old Keiven Bundy were sentenced to 15 years in prison after entering the plea.

This all comes after the family of Thomas Rogers reported him missing and his body was later found in a wooded area off Valley View Road in Pikeville.

The body was found in a barrel.

Nakayla Sullivan has also been charged with Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder.

Her trial date has not been set.