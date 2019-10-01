TopGolf officially announces they are coming to Chattanooga

EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – It’s official TopGolf is coming to East Ridge.

In a news release this morning, a spokesperson said

“We are excited to share that Topgolf will soon be breaking ground in Chattanooga. This location is very important to us and we are excited to “tee off” our latest and greatest plans in this community. We are not ready to spill all of the details just yet but will be sure to share our progress along the way. Stay tuned!”

Architectural drawings for the TopGolf entertainment complex were filed last July for the East Ridge site.

Graphics for the company show a complex sitting next to the Bass Pro Shops store at Camp Jordan at Exit 1.

TopGolf, with headquarters in Dallas, operates more than 50 such venues across the country.