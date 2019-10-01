Mocs Hope to Build Off Western Carolina Win as They Travel to Mercer

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The Chattanooga Mocs scored a total of 58 points in their first four games.

And then they tallied 60 in their SoCon win over Western Carolina.

UTC would love to keep that offensive train rolling Saturday as they head to Mercer.

Gotta love walking away from your SoCon opener after rushing for over 400 yards. Only second time that’s happened for UTC in the last 25 years.

Said offensive lineman Malcolm White:”We had a really good game plan put in. Really we just took what they gave us. I mean we just kind of followed our rules. Our running backs had a really great day.”

You got that right. Freshman Ailym Ford ran for 195-yards.

He leads the nation’s freshmen in rushing averaging 88-yards a game.

Said head coach Rusty Wright:”You know you go on his twitter account, and he’s standing there, and he’s got like I don’t know a board across his back with concrete blocks. He’s flexing. His sister is punching him with boxing gloves on. That’s what’s cool. That’s how he prepared to come to school. (chuckles) You don’t see that much.”

Linebacker Ty Boeck packed some punch against the Catamounts with the number of tackles he recorded.

Said Boeck:”After the game my mom told me that I had 15. I was like what? (chuckles) I was a little shocked.”

Maybe the Mocs have an ace in the hole against Mercer this weekend.

UTC offensive coordinator Joe Pizzo served as the O-C for the Bears last year.

Said Wright:”You know personnel wise that helps when you can figure out what kids can do and what they can’t.”

Coach Wright might know some secrets for Mercer head coach Bobby Lamb.

Wright worked for Lamb at Furman and even lived with him.

Said Wright:”I stayed in the basement. Me and him and Allison and Sally and Taylor. We had dinner every night. (chuckles) I just showed up there.”

Mocs players may get the basement treatment if they lose to Mercer.

Said Boeck:”It’d help a lot because the coaches. If we went into the bye week with a loss, that bye week would not be fun.”

The Mocs and Bears kick at 4pm on Saturday.