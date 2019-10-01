McCallie Star Lineman Jay Hardy Missing Baylor Game With Knee Injury

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Top ranked McCallie will be without stud lineman Jay Hardy against third ranked Baylor on Friday. According to head coach Ralph Potter, Hardy suffered an MCL knee sprain last week on a viscous hit. Hardy is considered one of the top recruiting prospects in the state for the Class of 2020.

Said Potter:”You know if you are going to have a serious knee injury that’s the one to have. I mean he’ll be fine. Won’t require any kind of surgery. Just got to rehab it, and let it rest.”

Reporter:”So he could be back for the playoffs roughly?”

Potter:”Yeah he’ll be back maybe by the last game of the regular season would be the earliest. Then the playoffs would be the latest.”