What happened to the mail drop boxes at the post office?

EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – An investigation is underway after post office collection boxes in the Tennessee Valley were vandalized.

At the East Ridge post office, signs on the door explain to customers what happened.

U-S postal service officials say sometime between Saturday afternoon and yesterday morning, someone vandalized the collection boxes.

They have not been replaced yet.

Officials say it also happened in Rossville, Dalton and Rocky Face during the same time period.

Shirley Holland misses them.

“It is heartbreaking really that people would stoop to that level. I mean really, because that is a Federal offense too, you know to do that. You would think if someone goes to the trouble to address something to put it in the mailbox. You want it to reach its destination.”

If you have any information about this, or are worried about mail not arriving, contact the U-S Postal Service.