Hamilton County stresses reporting Domestic Violence

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Studies show Domestic Violence is one of the most under-reported crimes in the United States.

This morning members of the community gathered to share the importance of seeking help and how to stop the problem from occurring.

Officials from multiple organizations band together to bring awareness of domestic violence.

Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger declared the month of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline reported that 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men fall victim of physical violence of an intimate partner.

“Everyone that participates in this plays a really important role for all of our citizens in Hamilton County. Again, I make this plea every year we just have to get people to do a better job at reporting it.”

The ceremony ended with organizations creating a Power of Hope.

That one day the number of men, women, and children affected with Domestic Violence will reduce significantly.