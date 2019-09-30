Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – September 30th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Last Day of September, Still Scorching – And October Begins The Same Way!



The early Autumn heat wave will continue through most of this week. Record highs could be set again for up to 5 or 6 consecutive days! So far, as of Sunday, we’ve had nine says of record setting heat, and we’ll add to that today.

Monday: The last day of the month will remain partly sunny and hot with a high around 96. Heat index levels will be close to 100.

Monday Night: Fair but muggy, with lows in most areas between 67 & 73. Some fog possible in a few isolated areas for overnight Monday heading in to Tuesday morning.

Tuesday Afternoon: Partly to mostly sunny skies again, with highs near 95, and yes, the heat index levels will again be nearing 100.

No rain is in the forecast as we start October.

A slight cooling trend will be headed toward us by the weekend!

79 & 56 are our typical highs and lows for this time of September.

Stay hydrated & try & get most of your strenuous outdoor activities done before 11am or after 7pm.

