Temperature is even affecting TWRA’s trout restocking

CROSSVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The heat and drought are even affecting trout restocking in East Tennessee.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has had to change or postpone their efforts in early fall.

They are finding that water levels are low in rivers and water temperatures too high.

Here is the impact so far:

Hiwassee River (Polk Co.) : Delayed harvest stocking because water temp above 70 degrees.

Tellico River (Monroe Co.): Fewer fish will be restocked October 1st because of law water levels.

Little River (Blount Co.): Trout stocking postponed

Little Pigeon River (Sevier Co.): Delayed harvest stocking because water temp above 70 degrees in the west prong of the river.