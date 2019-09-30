Mother arrested for child abuse after Facebook Live video

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A mother is arrested for child abuse after police say she broadcasted it live on social media.

Many people were concerned after watching a Facebook Live video of Tybresha Sexton with her child.

Chattanooga Police say they received multiple calls about Sexton abusing her one month old baby.

According to a police report, when they arrived yesterday at the Bayberry Apartments, they detected alcohol on her breath.

Officers watched the video, and say it shows Sexton picking up her baby by one arm and dropping her.

Infiniti Kelley, a neighbor, says she was concerned when she heard about what happened.

“I hate the way the situation went down but it is a blessing that somebody did catch that video and get the baby out of a situation like that, because it could have been worse. If no one knew what was going on it could have been very bad,” Kelley said.

Sexton is charged with aggravated child abuse, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

When officers arrested Sexton, they say she told them she never wanted the child anyway.

In Hamilton County, the Children’s Advocacy Center: The Emmy Haney House helps kids who are sexually abused or severely physically abused.

Kristen Pavlik McCallie, the executive director, says if you suspect something is going on, call the Child Abuse Hotline.

“You don’t have to know the entire story to report abuse and often we don’t. What is important, as adults, is that we stand up for children because they can’t speak for themselves when something like this is going on,” Pavlik McCallie said.

Back at Bayberry Apartments, neighbors are thinking about the baby.

“She didn’t chose this life, this life chose her you know. But that doesn’t make her any less than anybody else. She can still grow up to be a very amazing person,” Kelley said.

For more information about the Children’s Advocacy Center: The Emmy Haney House, click here.

To make a report to the Child Abuse Hotline, call 1-877-54-Abuse (22873).