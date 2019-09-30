Mocs Freshman RB Ailym Ford Earning National Attention

(gomocs.com) For the second time this season, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga running back Ailym Ford has garnered national attention for his performance on the field. The true freshman from Florence, S.C., was among the Honorable Mentions for the STATS National Freshman of the Week honors announced today.

Ford rushed for 195 yards on 30 carries in the Mocs’ 60-36 Homecoming win over Western Carolina on Saturday. He was seven yards shy of the UTC freshman record, set by James Roberts (202) against ETSU on Oct. 14, 1989. Ford’s 30 carries were the most by a Moc since Jacob Huesman had 31 against No. 21 Indiana State on Dec. 6, 2014.

Saturday was Ford’s second 100-yard rushing game of the year. He posted 127 yards on 22 carries at No. 17 Jacksonville State on Sept. 7, earning his first weekly recognition from STATS.

Ford currently leads the nation’s freshmen in rushing with 88.2 yards per game. Overall, he is third in the Southern Conference and No. 27 in the FCS in rushing yards per game.