CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A man says he was being chased by two other men when he was shot Monday afternoon in East Chattanooga.

It happened in the 2300 block of Wilson Street near Memorial Hospital.

- Advertisement -

Police say the 20 year old has wounds consistent with gunshots.

He was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.