Lost The Wheelchair, Lost The Weight, Now A Triathlete

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Many athletes that compete in an Ironman competition have very personal struggles that they have overcome.

Matthew McEntyre went from wheelchair bound to triathlete.

The road wasn’t easy but he made it happen and today, he competed in his first full Ironman race.

McEntyre says, “so I spent all of middle school years, which is a horrible time in life to be basically sedentary and just gained weight, gained weight, felt bad about myself and really couldn’t kind of overcome that battle.”

As a child, Mathew grew up with a devastating disease called Osteochondritis dissecans.

Which means that the blood stopped flowing to his knee cap and his legs were not growing evenly to match.

After years of recovery Mathew began volunteering at different Ironman races in Chattanooga.

He says, “You see what they go through and you think, if they can go through this, then you know what’s my struggle. So, I just woke up one morning and decided try to do a 5K and got on that journey and just kind of progressed from that point forward. and after all of these years of helping out,it was like it’s my turn to get in the tent and see what these people put themselves through.”

Mathew has seen the effort of other competitors and turned it into motivation.

Mathew says, “It’s that, its that effort that everybody puts into this. Nobody comes out here to just lollygag. It’s a dedication point whether it’s one or the ones that do it year after year.”

Mathew’s coach Stuart Gladish has been with him every step of the way.

Gladish says, “He has an amazing story and he has done this work perfect. I’m pretty proud of the guy.”