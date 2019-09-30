Grayson’s Ladder

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WDEF) – Ooltewah Elementary students are raising money to help one of their own.

Grayson Ledbetter is suffering from Alexander disease.

It’s a disease that affects his mobility and speech.

Today, students at the school wore blue to support him, and raised money to fight the problem.

Karen Hollis is the Principal at the School.

She’s proud of how her students have stepped up to help Grayson, by collecting donations.

“We have an awesome opportunity and we’re honored to get to do this, to bring light to a cause that’s very worthy.”

Alexander disease will take away Grayson’s ability to walk, talk and breathe.

It remains a terminal diagnosis right now.

His mother, Laura Ledbetter, is not ready to give up the fight.

“You know, we’re gonna keep pushing. With all the therapies that he does, he does so many here at Ooltewah Elementary School, and they’ve been amazing. So, we’re gonna keep pushing him and he until he tells us he can’t.”

The family hopes that Grayson will be in a clinical trial next year that will help him.

Chip Chapman and Kay Blevins were live from the event today on News 12 at Noon.